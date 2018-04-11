Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 36,308 Shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cision worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Cision in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CISN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $59,846,980.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CISN stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,438.51, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of -0.04. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. research analysts predict that Cision will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 36,308 Shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cision-ltd-cisn-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions. It specializes in cloud-based public relations software, government relations, PRWeb and other related products including distribution, media monitoring, media database, and media analysis. The company was founded on March 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.