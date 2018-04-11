3M (MMM) Given a $284.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM) received a $284.00 price objective from Citigroup in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMM. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.98. 2,877,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,068. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126,394.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

