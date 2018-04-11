Citigroup Raises Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Price Target to $72.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Shares of AJG opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $12,171.87, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $105,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,501,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/citigroup-boosts-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg-price-target-to-72-00-updated-updated.html.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.