Citigroup Raises The Travelers Companies (TRV) Price Target to $159.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of TRV opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $37,253.50, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $1,440,113.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $2,421,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,475 shares of company stock worth $29,286,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

