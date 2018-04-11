Citigroup Trims Enbridge (ENB) Target Price to C$0.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by Citigroup from C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.23.

Shares of ENB opened at C$40.42 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$38.02 and a 1 year high of C$57.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.73 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

In other news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$40,360.00. Also, insider Robert Ross Rooney acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.80 per share, with a total value of C$248,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $290,630.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

