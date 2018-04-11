Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 37.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $19.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,772,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,187 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,957,000 after purchasing an additional 694,885 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,094,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,977,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/citigroup-initiates-coverage-on-granite-point-mortgage-trust-gpmt-updated-updated.html.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.