Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry over the last six months. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company launched TOP IV initiatives which are anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $95-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Its strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. Further, it continues to benefit from improving loans and deposit balances, and is well positioned to grow as the U.S. economy is gaining traction. Though, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern, Citizens Financial’s involvement in steady capital deployment activities continues to inspire. Notably, the company has increased the prime lending rate to 4.75%, following the recent Fed interest rate hike.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 3,649,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20,214.24, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

