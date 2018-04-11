Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $82.29 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00841521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014469 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00171979 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00059760 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Upbit, ChaoEX, Huobi, BigONE, Poloniex, AEX, OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, Radar Relay and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

