CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from CKX Lands’s previous special dividend of $0.10.

CKX stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

