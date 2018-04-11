Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $92,979.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00049343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last week, Clams has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00205361 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00124328 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00121045 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00207399 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Clams

CLAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,654,952 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,098 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

