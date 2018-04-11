Clams Price Tops $3.32 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Clams has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00047859 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Clams has a market cap of $9.81 million and $26,567.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00200911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00124710 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054981 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001895 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00120894 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00206160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,654,592 coins and its circulating supply is 2,957,734 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

