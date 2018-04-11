Clarus (CLAR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.02

Media coverage about Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clarus earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7370207795492 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 37,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clarus has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on Clarus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Clarus (CLAR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.02” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/clarus-clar-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-02.html.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc, through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.