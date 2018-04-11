Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 25,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,215.00 price target (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,175.24.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,036.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $834.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $701,696.13, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/clear-harbor-asset-management-llc-has-3-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl-updated-updated.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.