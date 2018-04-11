Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 903,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,670,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 669,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Vetr raised shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $324,831.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,996,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,620,844. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,700.20, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

