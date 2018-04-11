Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (VNQI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 5,672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,257,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,266,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,389 shares during the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds in the 3rd quarter worth $38,834,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,884,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 551,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,887,000.

Shares of VNQI remained flat at $$61.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. 447,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,752. Vanguard International Equity Index Funds has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (VNQI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/clearbridge-investments-llc-invests-109000-in-vanguard-international-equity-index-funds-vnqi-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Equity Index Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Equity Index Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.