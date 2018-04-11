Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William Edward Brown sold 5,500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $100,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Wells Fargo raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,319. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,084.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

