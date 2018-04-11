Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.08

News stories about Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clearfield earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.5883357940386 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

CLFD opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.20, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.00%. equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

