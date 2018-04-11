ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearOne Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.029352736188 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:CLRO remained flat at $$7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425. The firm has a market cap of $60.16, a PE ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 0.33. ClearOne Communications has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. ClearOne Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearOne Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ClearOne Communications Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

