ClearPoll (POLL) Price Reaches $0.68

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00009898 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Kucoin. ClearPoll has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $45,113.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00820299 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014431 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172321 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064380 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is www.clearpoll.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

