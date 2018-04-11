ClearPoll (CRYPTO:POLL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.90 Million

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00010249 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Kucoin. ClearPoll has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $37,843.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00793442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00173170 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is www.clearpoll.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

