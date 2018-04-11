Clipper Realty (CLPR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clipper Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7743697985839 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $147.49, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of -0.16.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Clipper Realty in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties.

