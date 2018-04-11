Cloud (CLD) Price Hits $0.0413 on Major Exchanges

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 27th. Cloud has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloud has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00787037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cloud Profile

Cloud’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloud Token Trading

Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

