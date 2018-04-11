Cloudera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,258 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 1,252,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,287. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,799.31 and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 154.35% and a negative net margin of 104.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Mizuho raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.18 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

