Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) Receives $86.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 628,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,979. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,969.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.10. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $99.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 624.02% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 21746.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $292,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,730. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 973,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after buying an additional 326,420 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,320,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,762,000 after buying an additional 323,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,634,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,138,000 after buying an additional 318,931 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 13.5% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,826,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $17,652,000.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

