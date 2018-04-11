CLP Group (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CLP Group (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 30,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,825. The firm has a market cap of $25,719.27, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. CLP Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

CLP Group Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development activities; property investment; and retail of electricity and gas.

