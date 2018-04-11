CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.09% of CNB Financial worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNB Financial by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $234,157.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,414 shares of company stock worth $72,624 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $438.36, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.26 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

