CNH Industrial (CNHI) Downgraded by OTR Global

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNHI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.40) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 978,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,045. The company has a market capitalization of $15,850.64, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 609,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

