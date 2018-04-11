CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. TNB Financial acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3,380.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 1.25. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.76 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 1.36%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc, is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

