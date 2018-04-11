Cobham (LON:COB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Cobham (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.91) target price on shares of Cobham in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.70) target price on shares of Cobham in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.84) to GBX 134 ($1.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.91) target price on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 125.25 ($1.77).

Cobham stock traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 119.40 ($1.69). The company had a trading volume of 5,427,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. Cobham has a 12-month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.30 ($2.12).

Cobham (LON:COB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The business had revenue of GBX 205.25 billion for the quarter. Cobham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

About Cobham

Cobham plc is a technology and services provider in commercial and defense and security markets. It operates in four segments. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides equipment and solutions to enable connectivity across a range of environments in aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless and mobile connectivity markets.

