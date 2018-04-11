Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 148,007 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,007 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $39,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,822,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 721,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 596,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $16,465,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,728,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

CCE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,001. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $20,179.33, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Coca-Cola European Partners’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

