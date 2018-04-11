Coimatic 2.0 Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTIC2)

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Coimatic 2.0 has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Coimatic 2.0 has a total market cap of $5,610.00 and $129.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00844459 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00171935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00059714 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coimatic 2.0 Profile

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. The official website for Coimatic 2.0 is coimatic.org. Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic.

Coimatic 2.0 Coin Trading

Coimatic 2.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Coimatic 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 2.0 must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coimatic 2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coimatic 2.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coimatic 2.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.