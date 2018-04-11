CoinFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,718.00 (CRYPTO:COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $27,718.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00781762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00172950 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,470,573 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

