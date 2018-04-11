Colfax (CFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, shares of Colfax Corporation have underperformed the industry. We believe headwinds arising from uncertain global economic conditions, unfavorable forex movements and stiff competition might be a concern for the company. Also, unwarranted increase in costs and expenses, as well as huge debt levels, if unchecked, will prove detrimental to the company's financial performance. In the last 60 days, earnings estimates of the stock decreased for both 2018 and 2019.”

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.36 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

CFX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 280,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3,699.84, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Colfax has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.02 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Ian Brander sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $41,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $25,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $444,983. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

