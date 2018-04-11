Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 8,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,426. The firm has a market cap of $2,571.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $70.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $734.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Colliers International Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in Colliers International Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 15,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Colliers International Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Colliers International Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

