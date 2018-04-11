Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CMCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,472. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $797.70, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $208.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

