Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 60,279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,874,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,698,359. The firm has a market cap of $157,681.02, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

