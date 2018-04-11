Weik Capital Management Has $5.75 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.7% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,054,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,041,312,000 after acquiring an additional 432,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 23.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,318,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467,802 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 33,195,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,772,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,222,619,000 after purchasing an additional 701,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1,581.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,199,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,097,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157,681.02, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,648.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-sold-by-weik-capital-management-updated.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.