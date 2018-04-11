Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This is backed by the company's impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s future prospects look promising as it improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. It expects to deliver annual pre-tax income of about $270 million by the year-end 2018 through GEAR Up initiatives. Also, its steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance investors’ confidence. While significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern, lower tax rates and rising interest rates are likely to support Comerica's top line. Notably, recently, Moody's Investors Service affirmed all the ratings of Comerica and its subsidiaries and maintained the rating outlook at “stable”.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Jaffray upgraded Comerica to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.10.

CMA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 265,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,512.31, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $463,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

