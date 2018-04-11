Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Barclays

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CBSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

CBSH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 190,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,680. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $6,295.92, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.98 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.27%. equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petrie sold 617 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $36,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,671.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 2,972 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $174,040.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,981. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 98,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

