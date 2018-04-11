Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Position Cut by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total transaction of $3,975,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,031.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $817.02 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market cap of $699,674.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi-sells-3638-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog-updated-updated.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.