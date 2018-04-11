California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Position in Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $797.87, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

