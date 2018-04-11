Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Sells $8,843,850.00 in Stock

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Al Bunte sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $8,843,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 561,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,790,350.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Al Bunte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Al Bunte sold 70,000 shares of Commvault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $3,551,800.00.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 444,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,997.65, a P/E ratio of 1,362.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15. Commvault has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.01 million. Commvault had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Commvault will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Commvault announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Commvault in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised Commvault from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on Commvault from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Commvault in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Commvault Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

