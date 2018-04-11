Reviewing American Woodmark (AMWD) & Its Rivals

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Woodmark to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.56% 17.54% 9.02% American Woodmark Competitors 4.81% 203.28% 8.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Woodmark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Woodmark Competitors 31 176 300 6 2.55

American Woodmark presently has a consensus price target of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.74%. As a group, “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies have a potential upside of 22.45%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Woodmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.03 billion $71.19 million 21.17 American Woodmark Competitors $3.03 billion $153.46 million 20.05

American Woodmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Woodmark beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of seven service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces brand names. It markets its products primarily through home centers, builders, and independent dealers and distributors. American Woodmark Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.