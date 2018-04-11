Heinz (KHC) versus Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) and Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Heinz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Amira Nature Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Heinz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heinz and Amira Nature Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heinz 41.93% 7.20% 3.62% Amira Nature Foods N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Heinz pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Amira Nature Foods does not pay a dividend. Heinz pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Heinz has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amira Nature Foods has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heinz and Amira Nature Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heinz 1 4 13 0 2.67 Amira Nature Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heinz currently has a consensus target price of $83.47, suggesting a potential upside of 36.27%. Amira Nature Foods has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.65%. Given Amira Nature Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amira Nature Foods is more favorable than Heinz.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heinz and Amira Nature Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heinz $26.23 billion 2.85 $11.00 billion $3.55 17.25 Amira Nature Foods $551.83 million 0.28 $25.08 million $0.95 4.33

Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Amira Nature Foods. Amira Nature Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heinz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heinz beats Amira Nature Foods on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company’s remaining businesses are combined as Rest of World. The Rest of World consists of Latin America and Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). The Company provides products for various occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s brands include Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, and Ore-Ida. The Company’s products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries and pharmacies.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in the processing, distributing, and marketing of packaged Indian specialty rice, and basmati rice. It offers products among international buyers and distributors and retail chains in India. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

