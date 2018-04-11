Comparing Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) and Dorel Industries (DIIBF)

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ: BSET) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 3.17% 8.10% 5.40% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bassett Furniture Industries and Dorel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bassett Furniture Industries presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bassett Furniture Industries is more favorable than Dorel Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Dorel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $452.50 million 0.70 $18.25 million $1.58 18.67 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.29 $30.58 million N/A N/A

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Dividends

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats Dorel Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids. This segment markets its products under the Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Bébé Confort, Infanti, Voyage, and Mother's Choice brands. The Dorel Sports segment offers recreational and leisure products, and accessories comprising bicycles, jogging strollers, scooters, and other recreational products under the Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Roadmaster, Iron Horse, and SUGOI brand names. The Dorel Home segment provides ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings that consist of metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the Ameriwood, Altra, System Build, Ridgewood, DHP, Dorel Fine Furniture, Dorel Living, Signature Sleep, Baby Relax, and Cosco brands. The company sells its products to mass merchant discount chains, department stores, club format outlets, and hardware/home centers; Internet retailers, such as Walmart.com and Amazon; independent boutiques and juvenile specialty stores; and sporting goods chains. It also owns and operates 110 retail stores in Chile and Peru, as well as various factory outlet retail locations in Europe and Australia. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

