Comparing BioTelemetry (BEAT) and AAC (AAC)

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) and AAC (NYSE:AAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioTelemetry and AAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry -5.56% 14.54% 8.08% AAC -6.48% 9.25% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioTelemetry and AAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry 1 0 6 0 2.71 AAC 0 1 2 0 2.67

BioTelemetry currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.95%. AAC has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.58%. Given BioTelemetry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than AAC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioTelemetry and AAC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry $286.78 million 3.72 -$15.95 million $0.97 33.61 AAC $317.64 million 0.83 -$20.57 million $0.60 18.43

BioTelemetry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AAC. AAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioTelemetry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BioTelemetry has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of BioTelemetry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of AAC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of BioTelemetry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of AAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats AAC on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry service; and event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and pacemaker and international normalized ratio monitoring services to cardiologists and electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, including cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. This segment's centralized services comprise ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices that include event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors, as well as a wireless BGM system. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 19 standalone outpatient centers, and 5 sober living facilities with a total of 1,348 combined residential and sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, the company performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

