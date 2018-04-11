Comparing China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (CHOPF) and Haynes International (HAYN)

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS: CHOPF) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A Haynes International -8.18% -3.76% -1.88%

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp does not pay a dividend. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Haynes International has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Haynes International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International is more favorable than China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haynes International $395.21 million 1.25 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -50.69

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Haynes International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Haynes International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haynes International beats China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp Company Profile

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd is a contract manufacturer of high precision cold-rolled narrow strip steel products. The Company converts steel manufactured by third parties into thin steel sheets and strips according to its customers’ specifications. It produces ultra-thin, high-strength cold-rolled steel products, with thicknesses starting from 0.05 mm width up to 600 mm and tolerance +/- 0.003mm. The Company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers who primarily operate in the food and industrial packaging, construction and household decorations materials, electrical appliances, and telecommunications wires and cables industries. The Company operates 11 sets of cold-rolled steel production lines with a current annual steel processing capacity of approximately 500,000 metric tons and two chromium-plating production lines with total annual processing capacity of approximately 250,000 metric tons. It has five series and over 20 types of strip steel products.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

