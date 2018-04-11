Head-To-Head Contrast: Deckers Outdoor (DECK) vs. The Competition

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is one of 3 public companies in the “Rubber & plastics footwear” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Deckers Outdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deckers Outdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 1 8 5 0 2.29 Deckers Outdoor Competitors 63 554 881 26 2.57

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $86.23, suggesting a potential downside of 9.29%. As a group, “Rubber & plastics footwear” companies have a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deckers Outdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $1.79 billion $5.71 million 24.88 Deckers Outdoor Competitors $12.39 billion $1.42 billion -262.97

Deckers Outdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Deckers Outdoor. Deckers Outdoor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 4.17% 17.72% 12.43% Deckers Outdoor Competitors 3.43% 19.10% 10.40%

Risk and Volatility

Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Deckers Outdoor’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of shares of all “Rubber & plastics footwear” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Rubber & plastics footwear” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor competitors beat Deckers Outdoor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports retailers, outdoor retailers, specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Zappos.com. The company also sells its products directly to end-user consumers through its retail stores and E-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Australis, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2016, it had 160 retail stores, including 96 concept stores and 64 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

