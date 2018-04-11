Comparing EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) & SemGroup Energy Partners (SEMG)

SemGroup Energy Partners (NYSE: SEMG) and EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of EQT Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SemGroup Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SemGroup Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. EQT Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. SemGroup Energy Partners pays out -787.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT Midstream Partners pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SemGroup Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SemGroup Energy Partners and EQT Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Energy Partners 0 5 3 0 2.38 EQT Midstream Partners 0 5 7 0 2.58

SemGroup Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. EQT Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $78.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.09%. Given EQT Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT Midstream Partners is more favorable than SemGroup Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares SemGroup Energy Partners and EQT Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Energy Partners -0.82% 5.14% 1.86% EQT Midstream Partners 63.33% 25.24% 15.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemGroup Energy Partners and EQT Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Energy Partners $2.08 billion 0.85 -$17.15 million ($0.24) -94.17 EQT Midstream Partners $834.10 million 5.57 $571.90 million $5.19 11.10

EQT Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemGroup Energy Partners. SemGroup Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SemGroup Energy Partners has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT Midstream Partners beats SemGroup Energy Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemGroup Energy Partners Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers. The company's Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. It has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley. The company's HFOTCO segment stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstocks through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship. It operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in Gulf Coast of the United States. Its SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. It operates 660 miles of low pressure and 140 miles of high pressure gathering lines in Oklahoma; and a 53-mile high pressure gathering pipeline located in the STACK play. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities with 600 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines in Alberta. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. EQT Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

