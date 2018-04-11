Comparing Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Build-A-Bear Workshop does not pay a dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and Ethan Allen Interiors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Build-A-Bear Workshop 2.21% 7.91% 4.38% Ethan Allen Interiors 4.80% 10.06% 7.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and Ethan Allen Interiors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Build-A-Bear Workshop $357.87 million 0.43 $7.91 million $0.53 18.40 Ethan Allen Interiors $763.39 million 0.82 $36.19 million $1.45 15.62

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher revenue and earnings than Build-A-Bear Workshop. Ethan Allen Interiors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Build-A-Bear Workshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Build-A-Bear Workshop and Ethan Allen Interiors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ethan Allen Interiors 0 3 1 0 2.25

Build-A-Bear Workshop presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Build-A-Bear Workshop is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Build-A-Bear Workshop on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 361 owned stores, including 301 stores in North America; 59 stores in Europe; and 1 store in China, as well as 102 franchised stores internationally. The company has strategic relationships with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, and Hasbro. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a range of furniture products and decorative accents through ethanallen.com and a network of design centers in the United States and abroad. Its wholesale segment, principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand, encompasses various aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Company’s retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of Company-operated design centers. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated nine manufacturing facilities.

